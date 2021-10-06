A cure for Covid-19? Interest in antiparasitic drug ivermectin remains strong despite warnings

SINGAPORE - Despite warnings from experts, unsubstantiated beliefs that ivermectin can cure Covid-19 still hold strong.

Forums, social media and chat groups are rife with anecdotes of how the drug - a prescription-only drug for treating parasite infestations - has alleviated Covid-19 symptoms. Some also claim it helps reduce post-vaccination reactions.

Health experts and even Merck, a manufacturer of ivermectin, have said there is inadequate evidence that it can cure Covid-19. However, many studies are underway.

The authorities have also warned that the drug may be dangerous to the person taking it - the latest here coming from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (Oct 5).

Self-medicating with ivermectin is dangerous and can only be prescribed by doctors for the purposes of treating parasitic worm infections, HSA warned.

They were responding to reports that members of the public tried to import ivermectin or use it to treat the coronavirus.

In one incident, Madam Wong Lee Tak, 65, remains hospitalised since last Friday after taking the drug on the advice of friends who insisted it protected her from the virus.

In the Telegram chat group "SG Covid La Kopi", severalmembers cast doubts that Madam Wong became ill because she had consumed ivermectin and suggested that it was a result of the Sinopharm vaccine she had taken on Sept 23. Their messages were later deleted.

In the "Singapore Suspected Vaccine Injuries" Telegram group, a user named "Alvin" said ivermectin helped with headache and chest tightness that came after his Sinopharm jab.

He encouraged others to do their own research on using the drug to treat post-vaccination symptoms, citing articles published by the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance.

The alliance, which began as a non-profit network of doctors trying to establish Covid-19 protocols in the early days of the pandemic, has come under scrutiny for its affiliation with prominent anti-vaccine organisations.

A user named "Jean Nee" said she read that ivermectin can overcome any Covid-19 variant. She did not state her sources.

Another user, "Star Light", pointed members to a database of studies on ivermectin's use in preventing and treating the virus.

However, infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam, said many of thesestudies were not based on consistent results and had flawed designs.

Many of the reports he had seen promoting ivermectin as a cure for Covid-19 suggested dosages that were "much higher than the usual dose", said Dr Leong, who is from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena.

"There are risks to the medicine," he said, adding that he only prescribes ivermectin to his patients in single doses to treat parasite infections like roundworms or scabies.

In large doses, the drug can become toxic, which is what Madam Wong could have experienced, added Dr Leong.

For adults, oral dosage is usually 0.15mg per kilogram of body weight as a single dose, with the next dose three to 12 months later if necessary.

Madam Wong had purchased roughly 1,000 tablets for $110 through an order facilitated by her friends. It is believed she took four 3mg tablets before being hospitalised on the second day of taking ivermectin.

Many members in three chat groups seen by ST shared websites, said to be based in India, selling ivermectin.

It is a similar story in the United States, in spite of warnings by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it was not suitable as Covid-19 treatment.

Prescriptions for ivermectin jumped more than 88,000 per week in mid-August, according to researchers from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. Before the pandemic, the numbers were around 3,600 weekly.

Poison control centres in Florida, Mississippi and Texas reported a recent surge in cases linked to ivermectin overdose, the National Geographic reported on Sept 3.

Ivermectin was developed in the 1970s by scientists on a mission to stop parasitic infections.

The discovery of a new species of bacteria - Streptomyces avermitilis - which could eradicate worms in mice, led to the creation of ivermectin.

It was first approved for use in animals and is often used to deworm horses in harms. In 1996, the FDA approved it for use in humans and quickly earned its reputation as a "wonder drug".

Ivermectin was one of many drugs studied when scientists were looking to find safe generic drugs that could be repurposed for Covid-19 treatment.

One of the earliest studies in June2020, by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, showed that high doses of ivermectin could subdue the virus responsible for Covid-19.

This had not been shown in animals or humans, but the headline-grabbing results led many people to latch onto the hope that it was the silver bullet the world was seeking.

Those beliefs are unwavering in some circles, despite warnings from health authorities that ensued.

"The concept of a repurposed drug, a cure that was always available right under our noses, makes it so appealing," said Dr Leong.

Little was known about Covid-19 vaccines and fears of allergy made it difficult to trust, he added.

"All of us are always looking for that scoop - that special medicine or cure. All these (eventually) became unfounded but the damage was done," said Dr Leong.

He said the large groups encouraging the use of ivermectin made him "worried" and urged members to exercise discernment.

"The Internet is full of echo chamber silos of various thoughts. Each person becomes more assured of his unshakeable belief, and closes mind to reality or reason," he said.

The HSA warned on Tuesday that it will take strong action against the illegal sale and supply of ivermectin and other medicine.

Those convicted of selling these drugs illegally can face a penalty of up to $50,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years.