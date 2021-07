Becoming a nurse was not a profession Ms Margaret Lee Kwee Hiang, 45, had aspired towards when she was young, but she has managed to rise through the ranks to become chief nurse at Alexandra Hospital (AH), where she has transformed the nursing practice.

She started a system that allows nurses to take the lead in caring for certain groups of patients, such as those who are undergoing certain treatments, those in rehabilitation, and patients who are almost ready to be discharged.