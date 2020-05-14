958 discharged in new daily high; 675 new cases reported

A total of 958 patients were discharged yesterday - a new daily high - as a further 675 new cases of Covid-19 were identified.

This is the second time this week that the number of patients discharged has exceeded the number of new cases.

On Monday, 504 patients were discharged and 486 new cases announced, although the Ministry of Health (MOH) said at the time that this was partly due to fewer tests being processed that day after an equipment fault produced false positives over the weekend.

Of Singapore's total count of 25,346 cases, 4,800, or about 19 per cent, have fully recovered.

Nineteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit, 1,037 are in hospital, and the majority - 19,479 - are in community facilities and either clinically well or showing only mild symptoms.

Of the new cases yesterday, only two were Singaporeans. Two others were work pass holders, while the remaining 671 were foreign workers staying in dormitories.

One of the Singaporean cases - a 48-year-old man - was deployed for operational duties at CDPL Tuas Dormitory at 6 Tuas South Street 15, a cluster that now has 309 cases. He was the only case officially linked to the cluster yesterday.

The second Singaporean patient is a 73-year-old woman who is not currently linked to previous cases.

The daily average of new cases among Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders, as well as that among work permit holders staying outside dormitories, have both decreased.

For the first group, this has gone down from eight two weeks ago to six in the past week. For the latter, it has decreased from six two weeks ago to four over the same period.

There are also fewer unlinked cases among Singaporeans, PRs and long-term pass holders - with the number dipping from an average of three per day two weeks ago to two per day in the last week.

Of the cases yesterday, only 1 per cent was unlinked.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 675 Imported: 0

Work permit (WP) holders in dormitories: 671 COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 2

Work passes: 2

Visit passes: 0

WP holders outside dorms: 0 CASES TO DATE Total: 25,346

Community: 1,324

WP holders not in dorms: 434

WP holders in dorms: 23,008

Imported: 580

In ICU now: 19

Deaths from Covid-19: 21

Deaths from other causes: 9

Meanwhile, the new cases among migrant workers staying in dorms mean that more than 7 per cent of the 323,000 workers staying there have now tested positive, a prevalence rate much higher than the 0.07 per cent among work permit holders outside dorms and the 0.03 per cent among Singaporeans, PRs and pass holders.

MOH said this is because of extensive testing in both purpose-built dormitories and factory-converted dormitories. It had said on Tuesday that it is also testing those who are well and asymptomatic as part of its process to verify and test the status of every worker.

There were six new clusters yesterday: 3 Kian Teck Crescent, 119 Neythal Road, 1 Sungei Kadut Street 4, 1020 Tai Seng Avenue, 17C Tuas Road, and 29 Tuas View Walk 2.

In a separate update, MOH said it had closed the cluster announced at 45 Kaki Bukit Place last Saturday, after nine of the cases were found to be among the false positives on Sunday.

The address is now linked to one confirmed case.

Twenty-one people have so far died from complications due to Covid-19, while nine others who tested positive for the virus died from other causes.