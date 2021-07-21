92% fully vaccinated in SAF, with 4 adverse events

There were four serious adverse events reported among Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel who received Covid-19 vaccinations, said the Ministry of Defence yesterday.

These were: one case of myocarditis, or heart inflammation; two cases of anaphylaxis, or rapid onset of severe allergic reactions; and one case of Bell's palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of the facial muscles.

All four servicemen received prompt medical attention and are well, said the Ministry of Defence, adding that the SAF continues to actively manage their activities and monitor their health. Information has been provided to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) as part of national vaccine-related adverse event reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 vaccine doses have been administered to SAF personnel, and 92 per cent of them are now fully vaccinated.

Since June, those enlisting for national service have been vaccinated before their enlistment as protection against Covid-19.

Two batches of pre-enlistees have received the first Covid-19 vaccine dose prior to enlistment, with the second dose administered shortly upon enlistment.

From September, pre-enlistees will be fully vaccinated with both doses before enlistment.

When they enlist, they will not have to perform strenuous activities for two weeks after getting their first or second mRNA Covid-19 vaccine doses.

This is in line with the recommendation by Singapore's expert committee on Covid-19 vaccination that people, especially adolescents and younger men, should avoid any exercise or strenuous activity for one week after receiving any dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Its decision comes after the HSA received 12 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis occurring in individuals after they were jabbed. Seven of the 12 cases were males aged 30 and below.

A 16-year-old boy also suffered cardiac arrest six days after he received his first dose on June 27.

He had visited the gym to lift weights on July 3 before collapsing at home later that morning.