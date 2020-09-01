90 staff, residents at nursing home tested

A total of 90 staff and residents of a nursing home were tested for Covid-19 after a former employee who went back to the Philippines became infected.

All the results from those swabbed at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home in Silat Avenue came back negative, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

The MOH said it had been informed that a care staff who previously worked at the home had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday in the Philippines.

Her last day at the nursing home was last Wednesday, and she had not displayed any acute respiratory infection symptoms while she was at work.

As a precautionary measure, MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) worked with the Lee Ah Mooi Home to test 90 staff and residents who were identified as possible contacts of the case.

All physical visits to the nursing home have also been suspended until further notice, said the AIC.

The ward and affected areas have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, and the staff's use of personal protective equipment will also be enhanced.

This was not the first infection at the Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home.

On March 31, the first coronavirus case was confirmed at its branch in Thomson Lane. A total of 16 staff and residents were subsequently infected.

There were 41 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 56,812.

They included three community cases comprising one work pass holder and two work permit holders, said MOH.

No new locations or new clusters were added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, MOH said yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 41 Imported: 7 (2 Singaporeans,4 PRs, 1 work permit holder ) In community: 3 (1 work pass holder, 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 31 Active cases: 1,127 In hospitals: 78 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 1,049 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 55,643 Discharged yesterday: 72 TOTAL CASES: 56,812

There were also seven imported cases, comprising two Singaporeans, four permanent residents and a work permit holder.

The six Singaporeans and PRs had returned to Singapore from India between Aug 17 and Aug 19, and from Malaysia on Aug 17. The remaining case is currently employed in Singapore and arrived from India on Aug 19. All of them had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has increased from two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has remained stable, at an average of one case per day over the same period.

With 72 cases discharged yesterday, 55,643 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 78 patients remain in hospital while 1,049 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.