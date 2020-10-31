9 new cases; ICA site among places visited by patients

Jem, Westgate, Mustafa Centre and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) Building are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The other locations are BLS International in International Plaza, Jetspeed Travel, and McDonald's outlets in City Square and Hillion malls.

H&M in Jem was visited on two occasions, while Uniqlo in the same mall was visited once.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on Gov.sg

MOH confirmed nine new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,003.

An asymptomatic 20-year-old permanent resident was the only community case. His infection was detected when he took a pre-departure Covid-19 test on Tuesday prior to a planned trip to India.

There were seven imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, one long-term visit pass holder, three work pass holders, a work permit holder and a special pass holder.

The permanent resident is a 57-year-old man who returned from Italy, while the long-term visit pass holder is a 22-year-old woman from Bangladesh.

Of the three work pass holders, two returned from Belgium and one from the United States.

The work permit holder is a 33-year-old man who returned from Bangladesh.

The special pass holder is a 37-year-old man who had travelled from the Philippines. All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) on arrival in Singapore.

They were tested while serving their SHNs at dedicated facilities even though all were asymptomatic. A migrant worker living in a dormitory was the remaining case.

Update on cases

New cases: 9 Imported: 7 (1 permanent resident, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 3 work pass holders, 1 work permit holder, 1 special pass holder) In community: 1 PR In dormitories: 1 Active cases: 66 In hospitals: 42 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 24 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,894 Discharged yesterday: 10 TOTAL CASES: 58,003

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to four in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased from one case to four over the same period.

With 10 cases discharged yesterday, 57,894 patients have fully recovered. A total of 42 patients remain in hospital, while 24 are recuperating in community facilities.