9 in 10 eligible people will be fully vaccinated by Sept

Almost 90 per cent of the eligible population will be fully vaccinated some time next month, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

The vaccination of children below 12 years old should also start early next year, after the safety and efficacy aspects of vaccinating them have been studied, he said.

He noted that as at Aug 17, 77 per cent of the population have completed their full two-dose regimen of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

"That is quite significant," Mr Ong said at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 yesterday.

"This means that some time in September, 82 per cent of our population will be fully vaccinated," he said, adding that the base figure includes children under 12, who are not eligible for the jabs.

So when it comes to the eligible population, about 90 per cent will be fully vaccinated, which is remarkable, said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the task force.

"We have made significant progress in vaccinating seniors. By early September, 89 per cent of our seniors aged 60 and above will have received two doses of vaccines."

He also said that since Aug 6, about 200 doctors and nurses have signed up with the SG Healthcare Corps.

This means that the number of home vaccination teams is now able to go up from 11 to 33.

"Hopefully, that will bring down waiting times significantly. I really thank the volunteers for stepping forward," said Mr Ong.

"With our current high vaccination rate, our vaccine operation is increasingly moving to a retail mode, with mobile and home vaccination teams."

He also noted that the overall vaccination numbers have fallen to about 20,000 a day, which is a quarter of what the figure was at its peak, which was 80,000 a day.

"So we will progressively consolidate... and reduce the number of vaccination centres. So residents, you will start to get your community club facilities back shortly," he said, referring to the fact that most of the centres are at community clubs.

But there will still be a certain number of vaccination centres operating to vaccinate the rest of the population who have not had the jab, such as young children.

"After we have properly studied the safety and efficacy aspects, the vaccination of children below 12... should start in early 2022," he said.

Last month, reports said Israel had authorised the use of the Pfizer vaccine for vulnerable children between five and 11 years old. But each individual case would require special approval, and children would be given a lower dosage of the vaccine.

In the United States, President Joe Biden said last month that he expects final approval for vaccinating children below 12 to come before the end of the year, based on what scientists have told him.

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have both launched trials of their Covid-19 vaccines for children under 12 years old.

Singapore started vaccinating those aged 12 to 17 in June with Pfizer shots.

Currently, only those aged 18 and above can receive the Moderna vaccine.