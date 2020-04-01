86-year-old resident of old-age home among 47 new cases here

Singapore confirmed 47 new cases of the Covid-19 infection yesterday, including the first known case at an old-age home.

According to the Agency for Integrated Care, an 86-year-old resident of Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home at 1 Thomson Lane was confirmed to have the coronavirus yesterday.

The patient is now in an isolation room at Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Staff who had close contact with the patient are now under quarantine, and the home will be closed off to visitors until April 30.

Of the 47 new cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday, 31 were local, with 13 linked to existing clusters or individuals. Another 18 are not linked to previous cases or overseas travel.

Meanwhile, contact tracing established a link between two previously known clusters - Dover Court International School and Hero's, the Circular Road nightspot.

MOH's director of medical services Kenneth Mak said at a virtual press conference yesterday that a teacher from the school had been at Hero's on the same day as other patrons who later tested positive.

The new local cases announced include four belonging to a new cluster of five at the Westlite Toh Guan dormitory.

Another case involved the public healthcare sector - a 22-year-old Indian national who had been working as a housekeeper at Changi General Hospital. He reported symptoms on Sunday and the infection was confirmed on Monday afternoon. Before that, he had gone to work for about two hours on Monday.

Meanwhile, one more SingPost employee has tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases linked to the SingPost Centre cluster to six. SingPost said the employee is a team leader who mainly works at the mail sorting facility, and his primary duties involve managing team members operating the letter sorting machines.

Some 12 more cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 240 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

The latest numbers bring Singapore's total number of cases to 926. There remain 423 patients in hospitals, with 22 of them critically ill and in intensive care. There have been three deaths so far.

There are 260 infected patients who are clinically well currently isolated and cared for at Concord International Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and the Community Isolation Facility at D'Resort NTUC.