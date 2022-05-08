85% of Covid-19 testing, vaccination centre staff on short-term contracts

About 85 per cent of workers supporting operations in Covid-19 testing and vaccination centres are on short-term contracts, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Replying to queries from The Sunday Times, MOH said last Friday that there are currently 3,700 staff supporting such operations.

MOH said it would gradually be stepping down operations in the testing and vaccination centres.

It added: "Over the next few months, some of these staff will be redeployed to new facilities such as the joint testing and vaccination centres, or to new roles within MOH. Others will be able to return to other sectors as the economy continues to recover."

The ministry also thanked all staff for their hard work over the past two years.

Its announcement followed that by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on April 24 that the number of safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) deployed would be reduced.

At the time, MSE said about 2,000 SDAs were employed by various government agencies, and that employment assistance would be provided to those who needed it.

Following MSE's announcement, a spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said all job seekers, including those in short-term Covid-19 roles, may approach Workforce Singapore (WSG) or the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) for assistance.

He said: "Mature job seekers, the long-term unemployed and persons with disabilities can also approach our SGUnited Jobs and Skills placement partners - Adecco Personnel, Charterhouse and Good Job Creations (Singapore)."

The spokesman said some SDAs are employed by the public sector or government-funded institutions.

"Our public sector agencies and government-funded institutions will provide these SDAs with information on WSG's and NTUC's e2i's employment facilitation services, such as how they can sign up for career coaching and employability workshops," he added.

Dr David Leong, managing director of human resource firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, told ST it was inevitable there would be redundancy as a result of Covid-19-specific roles being stood down.

Noting that among those who took up such roles were retrenched workers, retirees and students, he said: "During Covid-19, owing to uncertainty, many employers released staff as businesses were literally at a standstill.

"Those Covid-specific roles came in time to absorb workers who were made redundant and mopped up the unemployment rate. Immediately, they became employable."

Dr Leong said that although people in such roles would be fully aware their jobs were temporary, any redundancy would add stress to those who had lost their jobs.

But, he pointed out, as social distancing measures are eased, businesses will be preparing to hire people they lost during the pandemic.

Strong rebounds are expected in sectors such as food and beverage, hospitality, logistics and retail.

Dr Leong advised workers in Covid-19-specific roles in the past two years to take advantage of government grants for skills training for better jobs.

"Since there is a general reset for businesses, workers should also reset themselves and find a meaningful role to be engaged in, whether it is an old job or a new one, to make sure the reset will put them in better stead," he said.

Pointing out that job contents, formats and the manner in which work is delivered are not the same, he added: "Covid-19 changed working habits and patterns... The future of work will be very different."