80-year-old Singaporean woman among four new community cases

An 80-year-old Singaporean woman is among four new Covid-19 cases in the community that were announced yesterday.

She is a family member of a previous confirmed case, a 48-year-old Singaporean man who was confirmed to have the virus last Friday.

She had earlier been placed on quarantine and was confirmed to have the virus on Monday after showing symptoms on May 17.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 544 new coronavirus cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the total to 35,836.

Of the new cases, 540 are foreign workers living in dormitories.

There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

The remaining community cases comprise two work pass holders and one work permit holder who are all men and who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

One of them is a 33-year-old Indian national who was asymptomatic and found to have the virus as a result of proactive screening of migrant workers in essential services.

He is currently unlinked to other cases. The other two are both contacts of previously announced cases.

One is a 47-year-old Indian national who began showing symptoms on Sunday, and the other, a 41-year-old Chinese national who started showing symptoms on May 22.

Update on cases

New cases: 544 Imported: 0 In community: 4 (1 Singaporean, 2 work pass holders, 1 work permit holder) In dormitories: 540 Active cases: 12,637 In hospitals: 331 (6 in ICU) In community facilities: 12,306 Deaths: 24 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 23,166 Discharged yesterday: 709 TOTAL CASES: 35,836

Three new clusters - all dormitories - were confirmed yesterday. They are at 6 Tuas View Square, 65 and 67 Tuas View Walk 2, and 18 Woodlands Industrial Park E1 .

While MOH did not add to its list of public places visited by community cases while they were infectious, it said there was no need to avoid the listed places. It said the National Environment Agency will engage the management of these premises to give guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Some of the places include wet markets, supermarkets, hawker centres and malls such as Parkway Parade, Jurong Point, Jem and Junction 8. The full list is on the ministry's website.

Those who have been to the places should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit, said the ministry, adding that they should see a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms or loss of taste or smell.

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

Separately, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee said in a virtual interview yesterday that 35,000 pre-school and early intervention staff have tested negative for Covid-19, while 14 have tested positive.

The daily average for new community cases has decreased to four in the past week from seven the week before, said MOH.

Across the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

The MOH also said 709 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 23,166. Currently, 331 confirmed cases are in hospital, with six in critical condition in intensive care.

Another 12,306 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 24 deaths from Covid-19 complications.

Nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.