8% of those unvaccinated had more severe form of Covid-19

Eight per cent of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients here in the past seven weeks had their condition worsen to the point of requiring supplemental oxygen, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

In contrast, during the same period, only one out of 93 - slightly over 1 per cent - of those who were vaccinated faced a similar situation, said Mr Ong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

Acknowledging that these statistics, which reference locally transmitted cases, do not constitute "a full-scale empirical study", Mr Ong said that as more data becomes available, the protective benefits of Covid-19 vaccination will become clearer.

"The vaccine reduces the chance of being infected and, more importantly, reduces the chance of being severely ill if you're infected with Covid-19."

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Ong added that so far, over 2.2 million people here have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had said in his national address just before the press conference that Singapore will now vaccinate more people, faster.

He said supply constraints had limited how quickly vaccinations could be rolled out. Singapore has since confirmed it will receive vaccine deliveries more quickly over the next two months.

He urged: "Whether you are old or young, please come forward to be vaccinated once it is your turn. With the more infectious virus strains, we need as many people as possible to be vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity, or get close to it. This is the way to make everyone safe and resume more normal activities."