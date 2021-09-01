79 new unlinked infections; bus interchange clusters grow to 276 cases

The Covid-19 clusters at eight bus interchanges now have a total of 276 cases, including 26 new cases reported yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update.

The Boon Lay Bus Interchange cluster had the sharpest increase with 13 new cases, making a total of 50.

The cluster at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange had a total of 85 cases, the highest number of cases linked to a bus interchange here.

Meanwhile, the Bugis Junction mall cluster had 11 new cases, bringing its total to 222.

And the cluster at North Coast Lodge had 15 new cases, making a total of 166 cases linked to the dormitory.

There were also 79 unlinked cases reported yesterday, the highest recorded here in a day so far.

Two new clusters linked to two individuals were also reported, with seven cases in total.

And the Institute of Mental Health cluster saw two new cases reported, giving it a total of eight cases.

MOH said there are now 70 active Covid-19 clusters, each with between three and 1,151 infections.

In all, 156 new locally transmitted cases and five imported cases were reported yesterday, making it a total of 161 cases here.

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 67,620.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 290 cases in the week before to 771 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases increased from 105 to 198 cases over the same period.

Singapore's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 55, with 18 of the 55 dying last month.

Currently, 463 patients are hospitalised, including 19 people who require oxygen supplementation and five in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Eight of the 19 who need oxygen supplementation are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 15 are seniors aged above 60. Of these, eight are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH said that over the last 28 days, 8.3 per cent of unvaccinated Covid-19 patients here became severely ill or died, while the proportion of fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients who became severely ill or died is 1.2 per cent.

As at yesterday, 8,708,760 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme.

This covers 4,511,747 individuals, with 4,319,031 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 167,242 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered here, covering 85,688 individuals.

In total, 80 per cent of Singapore residents have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.