766 new cases; ICU usage rate rises slightly

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 766 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore yesterday, down from 1,101 on Thursday.

The last time the daily case number fell below the 1,000 mark was on Sunday, with 747 cases.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 57.3 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent on Thursday, said MOH in its daily update.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.71, up slightly from 0.7 on Thursday. It was the 21st day in a row that the growth rate has been below one.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

Nine people aged between 67 and 98 died of complications linked to Covid-19, said MOH.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities to 744.

The new infections comprised 738 cases in the community, 11 in migrant worker dormitories and 17 imported cases.

Of the community cases, 97 were seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 267,916.

The only large cluster that is being closely monitored by MOH is Jenaris Home at Pelangi Village in Buangkok Green, with two new cases that take its total to 128.

Of the cases in the welfare home, two are staff and 126 are residents.

As at Thursday, 87 per cent of the population have either completed the full vaccination regimen or taken two doses of the vaccines, and 27 per cent have taken booster shots.

MOH said: "Seniors 60 years old and above, especially if unvaccinated, continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19."