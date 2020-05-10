753 new cases bring tally to 22,460 in Singapore

Seniors aged 60 and older made up five out of the nine new Covid-19 cases among Singaporeans and permanent residents yesterday.

Meanwhile, migrant workers staying in dormitories made up most of the 753 new cases, taking the total count to 22,460, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night.

Of the infected seniors, two - Singaporean men aged 60 and 77 years old - are cleaners at Northpoint City, an existing cluster which has a total of 18 confirmed cases now.

Another senior, an 82-year-old male, is linked to the existing cluster at a welfare home for the destitute, Acacia Home, which now has a total of 16 confirmed cases.

Figures released in international studies have shown that the risk of dying from Covid-19 significantly increases with age, putting seniors at higher risk during this coronavirus outbreak. The multi-ministry task force set up to combat the spread of the virus here had also called for greater care in protecting elderly family members.

The remaining two seniors among the new Covid-19 cases disclosed yesterday are a 70-year-old man, who is currently an unlinked case, and a 62-year-old male. The latter is a contact of an officer who had served quarantine orders at dormitories and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on May 6.

Of the new cases, 93 per cent are linked to known clusters. The rest are pending contact tracing.

Yesterday, 739 new Covid-19 cases were foreign workers staying in dormitories. There were only three cases among those staying outside dormitories - a drop from an average of 11 cases per day in the past week. MOH said it is continuing to pick up many more cases among foreign workers staying in dormitories, including factory-converted dormitories, because of extensive testing.

There are now 19,971 foreign workers from dorms diagnosed with Covid-19, or about 6 per cent of the 323,000 dorm residents.

The number of new cases in the community has been on a steady weekly decline. So has the number of unlinked cases in the community, said MOH. There were no imported cases yesterday.

MOH also identified nine new clusters. They are: 3 Buroh Lane; 9 Defu South Street 1; 44 Kaki Bukit Industrial Terrace; 45 Kaki Bukit Place; 20 Kranji Road; 2 Pioneer Sector Walk; 69 Tuas South Avenue 1; 3 Tuas View Circuit; and 212 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

Update on cases

NEW CASES: 753 Imported: 0 Work permit (WP) holders in dorms: 739

COMMUNITY CASES Singaporeans/PRs: 9 Work passes: 2 Visit passes: 0 WP holders outside dorms: 3

CASES TO DATE Total: 22,460 Community: 1,283 WP holders not in dorms: 627 WP holders in dorms: 19,971 Imported: 579 In ICU: 23 Deaths from Covid-19: 20

Another 256 patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 2,296 have fully recovered and been discharged.

There are 1,124 patients who are in hospital. Most are stable or improving, while 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The remaining 19,020 patients are isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Twenty have died from Covid-19 complications and six who tested positive have died from other causes.