7,500 jobs, 1,600 training places in healthcare

There will be about 7,500 jobs and 1,600 traineeships, attachments and skills training opportunities created from now until the end of next year in the healthcare sector.

About one-third of the 7,500 jobs are for healthcare professionals, including nurses and allied health professionals.

These vacancies are mainly for fresh graduates from healthcare training programmes, as well as graduates of professional conversion programmes targeted at mid-career entrants into the sector.

The remaining vacancies are for roles suitable for job seekers from non-healthcare backgrounds. They include service management positions, such as patient service associates and administrative operations.

There are also managerial and executive roles available in areas such as financial management, accounting, human resources and digitalisation of business processes over this year and the next.

Job seekers can apply for them through Workforce Singapore's (WSG) MyCareersFuture.sg job portal, and various job fairs and recruitment platforms.

Meanwhile, 1,600 traineeship, attachment and training opportunities will be provided by WSG and SkillsFuture Singapore, together with healthcare and community care providers, training institutions and the healthcare union.

Fresh or recent graduates hoping to take up traineeships or attachments in the healthcare sector can tap opportunities under the SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

Mid-career individuals can apply for attachments under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme.

The traineeships and attachments last between four and nine months, and are available for various roles, including patient service associates, dental surgery assistants and other ancillary positions.

Mid-career job seekers can tap the SGUnited Skills programme for skills training in healthcare positions, such as support staff and executives in clinical and non-clinical roles.

Skills training lasts between six and 12 months for various job roles, which include healthcare assistants, therapy assistants, community care coordinators, pharmacy technicians, and health managers and administrators.

More than 1,300 training opportunities will be offered by seven training partners, with classes starting progressively from this month. The seven training providers are the HMI Institute of Health Sciences, Institute of Technical Education, NTUC LearningHub, Republic Polytechnic, Singapore Management University, Singapore University of Social Sciences and Temasek Polytechnic.

