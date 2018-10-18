72 HealthHub accounts suspected hacked, e-service shut down for 6 days

SINGAPORE - About 70 HealthHub accounts were suspected to have been hacked recently, prompting a six-day shutdown of the e-service in early October.

The attack on HealthHub - a gateway to citizens' medical records, prescriptions and clinic appointments - came on the heels of a cyber attack on SingHealth in June. That attack led to Singapore's biggest data breach, involving the personal data of 1.5 million SingHealth patients.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 18), the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Integrated Health Information Systems (IHiS) said they started investigations after a user reported that her e-mail account had been used to access the portal without her authorisation.

IHiS - an agency that manages the IT systems of all public healthcare institutions, including the HealthHub portal - then discovered unusual increased traffic to HealthHub on Sept 28 and Oct 3, 8 and 9.

Log-in attempts were made with more than 27,000 unique e-mail addresses, of which 72 matched those of HealthHub users. These 72 accounts were also suspected to have been breached.

Nevertheless, IHiS and HPB said there was "no evidence of a breach in the HealthHub system".

Also, illegal access was limited to the basic tier of HealthHub, which contains users' self-populated profiles and any Healthpoints accumulated through participation in HPB programmes.

Access to other e-services requires SingPass' two-factor authentication, and thus, more sensitive information such as people's medical data and prescriptions was not exposed.

The 72 compromised accounts were locked. The HPB then contacted the account-holders to alert them of the suspected unauthorised access, and advised them on how they could unlock their accounts and reset passwords.

As a precautionary measure, access to the HealthHub mobile app and website was suspended from Oct 9 to 14. Access to the HealthHub mobile app and website has since been restored.