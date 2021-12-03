7 in 10 feel jabs should be mandatory for citizens: Study

The majority of people believe Covid-19 vaccination should be compulsory for citizens and long-term residents, with seven out of 10 people expressing these views in a recent survey published by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS).

Most people also agreed that getting an annual booster shot would help to prevent themselves and others from being infected, with eight in 10 saying they would go for their booster jabs when given the opportunity to do so.

But the reaction to differentiated measures for unvaccinated people was more mixed.

While most people said they were pleasantly surprised, reassured or happy for such rules to be put in place, the elderly expressed particularly negative sentiments.

Around 30 per cent of those aged 60 and above felt anger, sadness or anxiety over such measures, compared with 19 per cent of those aged 21 to 29.

This could be because seniors make up a "sizeable proportion" of those who have not been vaccinated for non-medical reasons, researchers surmised.

The IPS study used data from online surveys conducted over 12 phases, or "waves", from mid-July to end-November. Each wave collected responses from more than 500 residents aged 21 years and older.

This time period covered the relaxation and subsequent tightening of various Covid-19 measures, as infection numbers spiked in September and stricter rules were put in place to preserve Singapore's healthcare capacity.

Approval for home recovery being the default option rose from 51 per cent to 62 per cent between mid-October and end-November, with two-thirds of respondents saying they would rather recover at home than in a community care facility.

As part of the survey, people were also presented with two scenarios for Singapore's reopening and asked to pick which they favoured.

The first: a slow reopening which would limit Covid-19 deaths to two a day, similar to the death rate of the seasonal flu.

The second: a faster reopening which would result in six to seven deaths daily.

The participants overwhelmingly picked the first option with a lower death toll, regardless of when they were surveyed.

Overall satisfaction with the Government's handling of the pandemic started at around 77 per cent in July but fell sharply as cases climbed, and hit a low of 59 per cent in early October when stricter measures were implemented.

But satisfaction levels subsequently climbed back up to 64 per cent in mid-November, when Singapore eased several restrictions.

"There's a certain kind of pragmatic logic that Singaporeans apply to how they look at satisfaction with government," said IPS principal research fellow Mathew Mathews, who led the study.

"It's very much dependent on how they see certain kinds of goals achieved, and of course one of these goals has got to do with the number of cases and deaths. That's on people's minds, even though we are moving towards an endemic phase."