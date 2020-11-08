7 imported cases; no new ones in dorms, community

There were seven new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon yesterday. All of them were imported.

They were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

There were no new cases in the community or from workers' dormitories, for the second day in a row.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,054.

Among the seven imported cases, two are Singaporeans - a 59-year-old woman who had been to the United Kingdom, and a 46-year-old man who had travelled to Canada.

Another is a permanent resident, a 55-year-old woman who had been to South Korea.

Two of the new cases are currently employed here - a 28-year-old male work pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands, and a 36-year-old male work permit holder who came from Malaysia.

The remaining two cases are short-term visit pass holders.

One, a 69-year-old woman, was permitted entry into Singapore from the United Kingdom to visit her child, who is a permanent resident.

The other is a 25-year-old man who arrived from Ukraine to board a ship docked here as a crew member.

Of the new cases, five are asymptomatic and were detected from MOH's proactive screening and surveillance, while two were symptomatic.

Update on cases

New cases: 7 Imported: 7 (2 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 58 In hospitals: 34 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 24 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,953 Discharged yesterday: 9 TOTAL CASES: 58,054

The ministry said that all identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and quarantined. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period to detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests for the close contacts to determine if the cases could have been infected by them.

The ministry also said that the cluster in Westlite Toh Guan Dormitory at 18 Toh Guan Road East has been closed, as there have been no new cases linked to it for two incubation periods, or 28 days.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with one such case in the past week who is currently unlinked.

With nine cases discharged yesterday, 57,953 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 34 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 24 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.