7-day stay-home notice for travellers coming to S'pore from Australia; those from Guangdong province exempted

SINGAPORE - Border restrictions will be tightened for those flying into Singapore from Australia and relaxed for those flying in from China's Guangdong province, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Wednesday (June 30).

From 11.59pm on Friday, Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders arriving with travel history to Australia within the previous 21 days before departure for Singapore will have to undergo a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for Covid-19 upon arrival, a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their residence, and another PCR test before the SHN period ends.

Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass (ATP) with travel history to Australia within 21 days before departure for Singapore will not be allowed to enter.

The change was motivated by an increase in Covid-19 case numbers in Australia, said MOH.

Meanwhile, from 11.59pm on Friday, all travellers with travel history to Guangdong within 21 days before departure for Singapore will undergo a PCR test upon arrival.

If they test negative, they need not serve a seven-day SHN period.

Previously, travellers from Guangdong province had to take a PCR test upon arrival, serve a seven-day SHN, and then take another PCR test before their SHN ended.

MOH said the change followed the improving Covid-19 situation in the province.

The ministry added that short-term visitors with travel history to the province within 21 days before departure for Singapore can apply for an ATP with immediate effect, for entry on or after July 7.

These visitors will undergo a PCR test upon arrival.

Travellers from the province who are already under SHN at their residence as of 11.59pm on Friday will be required to complete their 7-day SHN and take the exit swab.

"All other travellers with travel history to the rest of mainland China (excluding Guangdong province) in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a Covid-19 test upon arrival at the airport, in lieu of their SHN," said MOH.

Travellers flying in are advised to check for the most updated information on the SafeTravel website and be prepared for the prevailing border measures upon entry, added MOH.

"As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission (of the virus) to the community."