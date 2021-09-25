$650m support for businesses to cope with latest restrictions

Businesses such as food and beverage (F&B) outlets and retailers will receive about $650 million in wage subsidies, rental waivers and other forms of support to help them cope with the tightened Covid-19 curbs.

The sum will be funded from the higher-than-expected revenues collected by the Government to date, with no further draw on past reserves, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

This comes amid the tighter safe management measures that will start from Monday and last until Oct 24, including group sizes being reduced from five to two people for dining in.

At a virtual media conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 yesterday, Mr Wong said: "We recognise that businesses will be impacted by these restrictions. They are not the same as the heightened alert restrictions because businesses can still open. But with the reduction of group sizes, there will be an impact on F&B, retail and other businesses that are dependent on footfall, so the Government will provide a support package to assist the affected businesses."

This includes enhancing the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) for sectors such as F&B, performing arts and arts education, and gyms and fitness studios.

Firms in these sectors will receive 25 per cent of wage support from Sept 27 to Oct 24. Such businesses had previously received 10 per cent of support from Aug 19 to Aug 31.

The same enhanced wage support also applies to retailers, cinemas, museums, art galleries, operators of historical sites as well as family entertainment and tourism businesses.

Tourism businesses include qualified licensed hotels, licensed travel agents, gated tourist attractions, cruise operators, regional ferry operators and meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) organisers.

Rental waivers will be given to eligible businesses, such as qualifying tenants on government-owned commercial property.

Those on privately owned commercial property will also get a two-week rental relief cash payout under the Rental Support Scheme.

A two-week rental waiver will be given to cooked food and market stall holders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency or NEA-appointed operators.

Taxi drivers and private-hire car drivers will be given support and receive $10 per vehicle per day in October and $5 per ve-hicle per day in November, with the extension of the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund.

The extension to the fund will cost an additional $23.5 million and is expected to benefit about 50,000 drivers.

This brings the total amount set aside by the Government for the taxi and private-hire car sectors to about $500 million since February last year.

Similar to earlier payouts, drivers do not need to make an application, and those who are currently receiving such payouts will automatically receive the extended payouts through their operators.

The support package A $650 million support package will be rolled out for businesses affected by the latest round of tightened Covid-19 curbs. The new measures are expected to run from Monday to Oct 24. The package includes wage subsidies and rental waivers. ENHANCEMENT OF JOBS SUPPORT SCHEME The scheme, which provides wage support to help businesses retain their local employees, will be enhanced for sectors significantly affected by the tightened measures. These include food and beverage establishments, retail outlets, cinemas, museums, art galleries, historical sites, family entertainment venues, tourism sites, gyms and fitness studios, as well as performing arts and arts education sectors. These sectors will receive 25 per cent in wage support over the tightened period. RENTAL WAIVERS A two-week rental waiver will be given to quali-fying tenants on government-owned commercial property. Eligible tenant-occupiers and owner-occupiers of privately owned commercial property will also be given a two-week rental relief cash payout under the Rental Support Scheme. Rental support will also be provided to cooked food and market stall holders in centres managed by the National Environment Agency or NEA-appointed operators. The Rental Support Scheme was announced in May this year to support businesses with rental costs. The second payout for the second phase two (heightened alert) period had started on Sept 22. EXTENSION OF COVID-19 DRIVER RELIEF FUND PAYOUTS The extension of this fund, which was slated to end on Sept 30, will see taxi drivers and private-hire car drivers receiving support of $10 per vehicle per day in October and $5 per vehicle per day in November. This extension will cost an additional $23.5 million and is expected to benefit about 50,000 drivers. The fund was kicked off in January to provide sector-specific support for taxi and private-hire car drivers affected by Covid-19, and had been extended several times due to Covid-19 curbs.

Taxi drivers will continue to receive payouts in the form of rental rebates, while private-hire car drivers will receive the payouts through their e-wallets or directly into their bank accounts.