6-year-old Singaporean girl among three imported cases

A six-year-old Singaporean girl was among three imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health.

She arrived from India on July 3 and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on July 30.

The two other imported cases are a 13-year-old boy, a permanent resident who arrived from India on July 19, as well as a dependant's pass holder, a 28-year-old woman who arrived from India on July 19.

All were asymptomatic and were tested while on stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

There were 396 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 52,205.

Most were migrant workers staying in dormitories, but there were also three community cases - a work pass holder, a work permit holder and a short-term visit pass holder.

One of the three cases was picked up as a result of the ministry's proactive surveillance and screening, and another had already been placed on quarantine earlier. Two of the cases are unlinked.

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from eight cases two weeks ago to three cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of four cases to one case over the same period.

Meanwhile, Adidas and KFC outlets at Bugis Junction were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 396 Imported: 3 (1 Singaporean, 1 PR, 1 dependant's pass holder) In community: 3 ( 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 1 short-term visit pass holder ) In dormitories: 390 Active cases: 5,687 In hospitals: 136 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 5,551 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 46,476 Discharged yesterday: 183 TOTAL CASES: 52,205

Other places added to the list include Al-Sahira Restaurant at 200 Jalan Sultan and the Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh outlet at 208 Rangoon Road.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited to get those who were at these places during the specified periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on the ministry's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

With 183 cases discharged yesterday, 46,476 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 136 patients remain in hospital, while 5,551 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.