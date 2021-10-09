6 seniors die; 5 large active clusters with new cases being monitored

Six more seniors aged between 67 and 93 were the latest to die from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Three were men and three were women. One of them was vaccinated, three were partially vaccinated and the remaining two unvaccinated. All were Singaporeans.

All except one had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details. The remaining patient had no known medical conditions and was partially vaccinated.

Yesterday was the 19th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported in Singapore, taking the country's coronavirus death toll to 142.

There were 3,590 new Covid-19 infections, said MOH, comprising 2,825 cases in the community and 765 in migrant worker dormitories.

No new imported cases were recorded for the first time since Aug 12.

The local cases include 619 people above 60.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 120,454.

As at noon yesterday, 1,564 cases were in hospital - 30 more than on Thursday. A total of 307 patients require oxygen support, with 41 in the intensive care unit. Of those who are very ill, 294 are above 60.

MOH said it is monitoring five large active clusters with new cases. Among them, the Aspri-Westlite Papan Dormitory in Jurong had the biggest number of new cases at 32, bringing its tally to 229 cases.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling had 13 new cases, for a total of 89. Five of them are staff and 84 are residents.

The PPT Lodge 1B Dormitory in Seletar had 12 new cases, taking its total to 138. Learning Vision pre-school in Changi Airport had one new case. Its total is now 15 - two are staff and 13 are students.

The largest cluster was Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, which added four cases for a total of 334 cases.

MOH said the transmission in the highlighted dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of any spreading outside the dormitories.

It added that, so far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to get their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses. A total of 371,953 people have received their booster shots and another 86,000 have booked their appointments.