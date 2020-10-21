6 new confirmed Covid-19 cases - two from workers' dorms and four imported

There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,921.

They included two from workers' dormitories, said the Ministry of Health yesterday.

There were also four imported cases, who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. All of them were asymptomatic and confirmed to have the virus on Monday.

They comprised a Singaporean, a permanent resident and two work pass holders.

The Singaporean is a 35-year-old man who returned from Indonesia, while the permanent resident is a 41-year-old woman who returned from India.

One of the work pass holders is a 43-year-old Egyptian male national who returned from the United Arab Emirates.

The other work pass holder, a 37-year-old German male national, returned from Germany.

There were no new community cases announced yesterday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining two new coronavirus patients.

One of the two migrant workers was identified as a contact of previous cases and had already been quarantined. He was tested while quarantined, the ministry said.

Updates on cases New cases: 6 Imported: 4 (1 Singaporean, 1 PR, 2 work pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 2 Active cases: 74 In hospitals: 38 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 36 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,804 Discharged yesterday: 0 TOTAL CASES: 57,921

The other case was detected through the ministry's rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to four in the past week, the ministry added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from no cases in the week before to two cases in the past week.

In all, 57,804 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 38 patients remain in hospital while 36 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.