59 local cases; Safra Tampines among 3 new clusters

Three new Covid-19 clusters were reported yesterday, including clusters at Safra Tampines and My First Skool at 54 Chin Swee Road.

The Safra Tampines cluster has six new cases, bringing its total to nine.

Five new cases linked to the My First Skool cluster were reported yesterday, making it a total of six cases.

The remaining new cluster that is linked to a confirmed Covid-19 case has three cases.

In its nightly update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said there are now 119 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,151 infections.

Singapore recorded 59 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday, including 19 unlinked cases. There were no imported cases. The new cases bring Singapore's total to 66,012.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 723 cases in the week before to 412 cases in the past week, and the number of unlinked cases fell from 215 to 117 cases over the same period.

Currently, 470 patients are warded in hospital. There are 36 people who require oxygen supplementation, and nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Five of these 45 cases are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 37 are seniors aged above 60, of whom 32 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

"There is continuing evidence that almost all fully vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible," said MOH.

The ministry added that over the last 28 days, 9.3 per cent of those who are unvaccinated became severely ill or died, while the proportion of those fully vaccinated in this category is 0.9 per cent.

As at Wednesday, more than 8.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering more than 4.3 million individuals, with more than 3.9 million people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 141,405 doses of other vaccines that are recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 82,881 individuals.

In total, 73 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 81 per cent have received at least one dose.