51% of Singapore population have taken booster shots

More than half, or 51 per cent, of the total population in Singapore have taken their booster shots, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post marking the milestone yesterday.

Noting that more individuals are stepping forward for Covid-19 vaccine boosters, Mr Ong said: "Now, about 42,000 individuals are getting boosted a day. This is a stark increase from 25,000 daily in mid-to late December.

"Boosters restore vaccine protection against Covid-19 infection and severe illness from Omicron."

Earlier this month, the Government announced that from Feb 14, those aged 18 and above will be required to get a Covid-19 booster jab within nine months after the last dose of their primary vaccination series to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

Mr Ong had also previously stressed that the Omicron wave could be several times larger than last year's Delta wave, given its increased transmissibility.

Projections show that while Delta infections hit a sustained incidence of about 3,000 cases daily, Omicron could reach 10,000 to 15,000 cases a day or more.

Vaccination and boosters will thus remain key while Singapore is preparing to ramp up capacity and manpower at public treatment and recovery facilities such as hospitals, said Mr Ong in Parliament on Jan 10.

However, despite the emergence of Omicron, he reiterated that the key objective "remains to live with Covid-19 as an endemic disease".

Healthcare protocols have also evolved to put less strain on hospitals. General practitioners now play a bigger role in deciding which Covid-19 patients require closer supervision, and which ones can safely recover at home.

The shift came amid growing evidence that while Omicron is more transmissible, it is less severe.

Experts have said Singapore's Omicron wave is likely to see a fairly sharp peak before tapering off.

There were 863 new Covid-19 cases as at noon yesterday, the Ministry of Health said in its daily update. This included 500 local cases and 363 imported ones.

A total of 675 cases of the Omicron variant were reported. Of these, 422 were local cases and 253 were imported.

The weekly infection growth rate yesterday was 1.49, up from Saturday's 1.47.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A figure of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

No new deaths from complications linked to Covid-19 were reported, with the number of fatalities in Singapore remaining at 843.

As at yesterday, Singapore has recorded 291,849 Covid-19 cases in total. There were 196 patients in hospital, with eight requiring oxygen supplementation and 13 in the intensive care unit.