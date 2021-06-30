5 new local infections, 3 of them linked to hospital cluster

Three of the 10 new coronavirus cases reported yesterday were linked to the cluster at Changi General Hospital, bringing the total there to 13.

Another was tied to a 14-person cluster that has emerged at Block 105 Henderson Crescent, while a fifth was linked to a cluster related to an 81-year-old retiree.

Of these five locally transmitted cases, four were under quarantine and the last was detected through surveillance.

The remaining five new cases reported yesterday were imported. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the last developed the illness while serving a stay-home notice or quarantine.

In a departure from what has been the practice in recent months, no details of the new cases - such as their ages, the places they visited or the dates on which they tested positive - were given by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in yesterday's update.

This decision was made by the multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic as Singapore moves towards a new phase of battling Covid-19, MOH said.

The ministry added that the daily press releases on Covid-19 cases here will now also include information on key trends, such as the progress of vaccination.

The number of new cases in the community has gone down from 104 cases in the week before to 76 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from 17 cases to 12 over the same period.

There are currently 34 active Covid-19 clusters in Singapore, down from 37 on Monday.

The largest is the cluster linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre, which has 91 cases. A total of 129 people are currently hospitalised.

Most are well and under observation, although 11 have developed severe symptoms and require oxygen, and another three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Linette Lai