5 new imported cases; no local ones for 13th day

There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, all of which were imported.

This means there were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories for the 13th day in a row.

This is the longest stretch without a community case since the first coronavirus case was reported in Singapore on Jan 23.

There were 12 days between the first reported case, which was imported, and the first recorded community cases on Feb 4.

Yesterday's new imported cases take Singapore's total to 58,165.

These new patients were placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They were asymptomatic and confirmed positive on Sunday.

Of the five new cases, there was one Singaporean - a 16-year-old girl who returned from India.

Three of the imported cases are work permit holders, all women, aged between 29 and 39, who returned from Indonesia.

The last imported case is a short-term visit pass holder. The 58-year-old man had returned from France.

With four cases discharged yesterday, 58,056 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remain in hospital while 30 are recuperating in community facilities. One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Update on cases

New cases: 5 Imported: 5 (1 Singaporean, 3 work permit holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 66 In hospitals: 36 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 30 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,056 Discharged yesterday: 4 TOTAL CASES: 58,165