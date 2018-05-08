5 new dengue cases reported in Jurong West cluster over past 3 days

SINGAPORE - Five new cases of dengue fever were reported in Jurong West in the past three days, since the authorities revealed on Saturday (May 5) that there have been three dengue-related deaths in the area.

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore's largest dengue cluster so far this year to 65 as of Monday, according to latest data from the National Environment Agency(NEA) website.

This is an update from figures released on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and NEA in a joint statement, which said that 60 cases had been reported since April 3 in Jurong West Street 91 and Jurong West Street 92. Of these, 32 cases were seen in the last two weeks alone.

Two victims died from the disease last Thursday at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, while the other died on April 13 while she was overseas.

According to the NEA website, there have been a total of 877 dengue cases reported since the start of the year.

Last week, from April 29 to May 5, the authorities were notified of 80 cases, an increase from the 56 seen in the previous week.

NEA said on Saturday that 80 officers have been deployed to check and destroy mosquito breeding in the area since April 3.

In addition, 60 more officers were brought in to augment ongoing outreach efforts in the Jurong West dengue cluster.

Residents have been encouraged to allow NEA officers to carry out indoor spraying of their homes to kill infected mosquitoes and use insect repellent when outdoors and spray insecticides in dark corners of homes.

Those showing symptoms suggestive of dengue fever are advised to see a doctor immediately.