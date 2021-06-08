5 new community cases, all of them linked

Two more Covid-19 patients have been linked to the cluster at the MINDSville@Napiri adult disability home, bringing the total number of patients in that cluster to 32.

It is the third-largest active cluster here, with the same number of patients as the one linked to Learning Point tuition centre.

The largest clusters are the Westgate/Jem cluster with 63 cases and the Changi Airport cluster with 108.

Both the MINDSville residents were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday. They were two of the five new Covid-19 community cases reported yesterday.

This is the lowest number of community infections since May 10, when there were three.

All five patients' infections have been linked to previously reported cases and all were already quarantined when they tested positive, said MOH.

Another two community cases are a 34-year-old man who is a technical officer at Singapore Power and also works part-time as a barber at Atatcutz Singapore in Bedok, and a 39-year-old manager at Prudential Services Singapore.

The part-time barber tested negative for Covid-19 last Friday while under quarantine, but developed symptoms the next day. He tested positive on Sunday.

The other man had symptoms on Saturday and tested positive on Sunday.

They have both been linked to the Atatcutz barber shop cluster, which surfaced last Saturday.

The fifth community case is a 55-year-old administrative worker at Alco Engineering & Trading. She had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and has been linked to a previously reported patient - a 61 year-old female Singaporean who works at FairPrice in Clementi Avenue 3.

There are now six patients in this cluster.

There were also nine imported cases yesterday who arrived from Malaysia, Britain, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Belgium.

They had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Of these, two are Singaporeans and three are permanent residents.

In total, 14 new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 62,210.

Two of the new cases had symptoms, while the other 12 were asymptomatic.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 128 cases two weeks ago to 105 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from 23 cases to 15 over the same period.

With 25 cases discharged yesterday, 61,645 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 204 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit and 11 who require oxygen therapy.

Another 313 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 33 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.