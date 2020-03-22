47 new cases in S'pore, including 39 imported

Singapore has confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday evening. This was the same figure as the number of cases reported on Wednesday, the greatest number since the start of the outbreak. This brings the total number of infected patients here to 432.

The new cases include 39 imported ones with travel history to Australia, Europe, North America, Asean countries and other parts of Asia.

Almost all of the imported cases are returning residents and long-term pass holders, while six were short-term visitors. Of the imported cases, 15 were from Britain, with most of them under the age of 30.

Of the remaining eight cases announced yesterday which were locally transmitted, two are linked to previous cases, while six are currently unlinked.

To date, 140 cases have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital. Of the 290 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Fourteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Two patients, a 64-year-old Indonesian man and a 75-year-old Singaporean woman, have also died from the virus, MOH reported yesterday morning. The man's family member, a 64-year-old Indonesian woman, was also confirmed to have the virus yesterday.

The authorities introduced stricter safe distancing measures on Friday to reduce the risk of further local transmission. For instance, all events and gatherings with 250 or more participants are to be suspended until June 30.

Events with fewer than 250 people and operators of venues accessible to the public, such as restaurants and cinemas, are required to implement measures to ensure separation of at least 1m between patrons.

Contact tracing for the confirmed cases is ongoing. Once identified, MOH will closely monitor all close contacts. They will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient, MOH said.

As of yesterday, MOH has identified 7,544 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 2,587 are currently quarantined, and 4,957 have completed their quarantine.