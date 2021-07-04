4 new community cases linked to Henderson Crescent, CGH clusters

Four new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported yesterday have been linked to the 105 Henderson Crescent and the Changi General Hospital (CGH) clusters.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily Covid-19 update that two new cases were linked to 105 Henderson Crescent, which brings the cluster's tally to 20 cases.

The other two new cases are linked to CGH and that cluster now has 18 cases.

All of the four new cases were already in quarantine when they were found to be infected with Covid-19.

There were another three imported cases yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 62,606. One of these cases was detected on arrival and the remaining two cases developed Covid-19 during their stay-home notice or isolation.

Meanwhile, two clusters have been closed after there were no cases linked to them for the past 28 days.

One is the NTUC Foodfare cluster in Sengkang, and the other is linked to a 56-year-old Singaporean housewife who tested positive on May 31.

There are currently 26 active clusters, ranging between three and 93 infections each.

MOH said 113 Covid-19 cases are still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

But nine have developed serious illness and require oxygen supplementation, while two are in the intensive care unit.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 92 in the week before to 37 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 18 in the week before to two in the past week.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

In a separate update yesterday, MOH said it has concluded special testing operations for 103 Henderson Crescent, as well as at 55, 56 and 57 Lengkok Bahru.

All of the 510 residents and visitors of 103 Henderson Crescent who were swabbed tested negative for Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, of the 1,792 people linked to Lengkok Bahru who were swabbed, two people tested positive for Covid-19. The other 1,790 tested negative.