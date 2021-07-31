4 Catholic churches visited by Covid-19 cases from July 18-25

Four Catholic churches here have been visited by people who tested positive for Covid-19, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said on its website on Thursday.

They are: the Church of the Holy Spirit, the Church of the Holy Cross, the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and St Anne's Church. The visits took place from July 18 to 25.

The archdiocese said: "In all cases, the persons involved were asymptomatic. All affected churches are working with the relevant government agencies to identify those who have been exposed and to activate the necessary precautionary measures."

It added that everyone has to stay vigilant and work with the church authorities to ensure the churches are safe places for worship.

"We... advise all our faithful to take care of their health, and if they are unwell, to refrain from attending masses and seek immediate medical attention."

Those who are unwell can watch the daily online Mass broadcasts instead, it noted.

The four churches made separate Facebook posts on the details of each case.

Father Henry Siew of the Church of the Holy Cross said on its Facebook page that the individual who tested positive attended the 7.30am Mass on July 25 and is fully vaccinated.

She was likely infected at a market she visited earlier, he added.

"Worshippers who were in the same zone were contacted and placed under home quarantine order on July 28," he said.

Meanwhile, an individual with Covid-19 attended Mass at St Anne's Church at 1.30pm on July 25. She was believed to have been on church grounds since noon.

"Professional deep cleansing of our church will be done on Friday," the church's parish priest, Father Jovita Ho, said on Facebook.

He added that the church has submitted the names of those who were there between noon and 2.30pm on July 25. They should monitor their own health and seek immediate medical attention if they show symptoms.

Over at the Church of the Holy Spirit, a Covid-19 case attended the 11am Mass on July 18. He is fully vaccinated.

Father Kamelus Kamus said in a note to parishioners that the Ministry of Health (MOH) has contacted and placed all who were seated in the particular zone on quarantine until Aug 1. The church also underwent sanitising and deep cleaning yesterday.

Father Paul Ngo from the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary said a Covid-19-positive individual visited the church on July 25 for the 5pm Mass.

All parishioners exposed to the affected person were contacted by MOH and isolated. The church has since been deep-cleaned as well.

Churches have opened progressively since July last year. People can book slots for Masses online.