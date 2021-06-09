394 residents, visitors of Punggol HDB block test negative for Covid-19, 25 results pending

SINGAPORE - Of the 419 residents and visitors of a Housing Board (HDB) block in 325A Sumang Walk who have been tested for Covid-19, 394 tested negative for the virus as at noon on Wednesday (June 9).

In an update on the testing regime in HDB estates, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that another 25 results are pending.

Testing at the Sumang Walk block in Punggol began on Tuesday morning. The residents and visitors had been called for a special Covid-19 testing operation by MOH, after eight cases of coronavirus infection were detected among three families living there.

Dr Janil Puthucheary, an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, had told the media that a total of 361 residents from 124 households would be tested.

Meanwhile, 4,236 residents and visitors across eight HDB blocks in the vicinity of Hougang Avenue 8 have also volunteered to be tested, MOH said.

Of this number, 4,140 have tested negative and another 96 test results are pending.

The eight blocks are 506 Hougang Avenue 8; 511 Hougang Avenue 10; 681, 683 and 684 Hougang Avenue 8; 682 Hougang Avenue 4; and 685 and 698 Hougang Street 61.