3,577 new cases; 3 die of Covid-19, including 102-year-old woman

Three seniors aged between 68 and 102 are the latest to die from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All were Singaporean women who were unvaccinated. They had a host of underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, but did not give more details about their health conditions.

Yesterday was the 17th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 133.

There were 3,577 new Covid-19 infections, including 2,932 new cases in the community, 630 new cases in migrant worker dormitories, and 15 imported cases.

This is the second day in a row cases have exceeded 3,000 in Singapore, and there were 91 more infections than the previous day.

The local cases include 664 seniors aged above 60. Of the 15 imported cases, five were detected on arrival in Singapore, while the other 10 developed the illness during isolation or stay-home notice.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 113,381.

As at noon yesterday, 1,520 cases were in hospital - eight more than the day before. And 255 patients were on oxygen support, with 37 in intensive care. Of those who are very ill, 239 were above 60.

MOH said it was monitoring eight large active clusters, out of which Aspri-Westlite Papan Dormitory in Jurong saw the most new cases - 29, for a total of 196 cases.

Tampines Dormitory had seven new cases for a total of 181. Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 had five new cases for a total of 54, and 9 Defu South Street 1 Dormitory had 21 new cases for a total of 263. The MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling had 23 new cases, making it 76 in all. Three are employees and 73 are residents.

The Learning Vision pre-school cluster in Changi Airport added one new case. It now has 14 cases.

The largest cluster on the MOH list was Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, which had one new case, bringing the total to 317 cases.

MOH said the transmission in all dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of spread outside the dormitories.

It added that, so far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive booster doses. A total of 341,427 people have received booster shots.