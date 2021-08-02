350 released inmates and officers at Selarang test negative

About 350 released inmates and officers at the work release centre in Selarang Park Complex have tested negative for Covid-19, after six cases were identified there.

The released inmates, referred to as supervisees, are serving the tail end of their sentences on community-based programmes. They go to work in the community in the day and return to the complex after work.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) first announced the cluster of six cases last Saturday night.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS), which manages Selarang Park Complex, said yesterday that the six cases are all supervisees from the work release centre, named Institution S2. Two are in hospital, while the remaining four are in a community care facility.

They have all received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, along with about 80 per cent of the supervisees in Institution S2.

SPS said a supervisee was identified by MOH as a close contact of a Covid-19 case in the community last Monday.

He was placed on quarantine order that day and later transferred to a government quarantine facility. But he has not yet tested positive for Covid-19.

Last Tuesday, before the result of his swab test, the other 10 supervisees he was housed with were isolated and tested as a precautionary measure.

One test returned positive last Wednesday, while the remaining nine were negative, said SPS. The supervisee who tested positive was transferred to a hospital after he said he was unwell.

The other nine were tested again last Thursday while in isolation. Five tested positive last Saturday. One was transferred to a hospital, while the remaining four are isolated at a community care facility.

SPS said most supervisees at Institution S2 will return to work. But those deemed to have had transient contact with the positive cases must undergo further tests before they can return to work.

"Employers who are affected by the absence of these supervisees have already been contacted," SPS said. "SPS will carry out further testing for the rest of the supervisees in the coming days and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

SPS has also conducted deep cleaning of affected areas.