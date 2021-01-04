35 new virus cases, highest since Sept 14; all imported

Thirty-five new cases of Covid-19, all imported, were confirmed here yesterday.

The number is the highest daily figure since Sept 14, when there were 48 cases. The highest figure for imported cases before this was on March 28, when there were 42 such cases.

The new cases take Singapore's total confirmed infections to 58,697.

Announcing the numbers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said all the infected individuals had been on stay-home notice or were in isolation when they were tested.

Separately, MOH said it had found links between previously announced cases, which now form two clusters, each with four individuals who are linked.

One of the clusters involves a marine surveyor who was announced as a Covid-19 case on Dec 30, while the other involves a harbour pilot who had earlier been detected from rostered routine testing.

One of yesterday's new cases is a cargo pilot who arrived from the United States via Australia. He was sent directly to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), where he was tested and confirmed to have Covid-19.

His serological test result also came back positive.

Another of the cases was a ship crew member who boarded a vessel in Indonesia in March last year.

He developed a fever on Dec 23 but self-medicated. He was later placed on quarantine on board the ship on Dec 31 as he had been identified as a close contact of a previously reported case, another crew member on the same vessel.

Update on cases

New cases: 35 Imported: 35 (1 Singaporean, 5 permanent residents, 10 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 4 work pass holders, 12 work permit holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 10 (4 unlinked cases) Active cases: 181 In hospitals: 64 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 117 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 58,472 Discharged yesterday: 11 TOTAL CASES: 58,697

The sailor announced in yesterday's cases did not declare his symptoms until a teleconsultation with a doctor on Saturday. He was then taken to NCID, where he tested positive for Covid-19.

MOH said the man never disembarked from the vessel, and that all its remaining crew members have been placed under quarantine.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from one case in the week before last to 10 cases last week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from one case in the week before last to four last week.

A total of 64 patients remain in hospital while 117 are recuperating in community facilities. One patient is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Twenty-nine people have died from the virus here, while 15 others who had Covid-19 died of other complications.

Eleven more people were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of those discharged here to 58,472.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from one case in the week before last to 10 cases last week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from one case in the week before last to four last week.