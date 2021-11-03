3,496 new infections as weekly growth rate rises

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) went up yesterday, to 72.7 per cent - up from 67.1 per cent on Monday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The weekly infection growth rate also increased, from 1.05 on Monday to 1.09 yesterday.

This refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

There were 3,496 new Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, up by more than 1,000 cases from Monday, when there were 2,470 new cases.

They comprised 3,352 new cases in the community, 141 in migrant worker dormitories and three imported cases.

The local cases included 538 people above 60 years old.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 204,340.

Nine people aged between 53 and 93 also died of complications linked to Covid-19. All except two unvaccinated cases had various underlying medical conditions, said MOH in its daily update, without giving further details.

Singapore's death toll is now 430.

There are 1,710 patients in hospital and 308 patients require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, with 74 who are unstable and being closely monitored in the ICU. There are also 64 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, meaning they need ventilators to help them breathe.

Of the 396 ICU beds, 138 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients. Another 150 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 108 beds are empty.

The Institute of Mental Health saw nine new cases reported yesterday, meaning its cluster now totals 287 cases. Of these, 271 are patients and 16 are staff members.

Other clusters under close monitoring are NTUC Health Nursing Home in Geylang East, which has four new cases, and Banyan Home @ Pelangi Village in Buangkok, which has three new cases.

Acacia Home in Admiralty, AWWA Community Home for Senior Citizens in Ang Mo Kio, and St Luke's Hospital in Bukit Batok added one new case each, while Jamiyah Home for the Aged in Tampines added two new cases.