34 new Covid-19 cases; six imported and none in community

There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,488.

There were also six new imported cases, comprising two permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and two dependant's pass holders.

All the imported cases were asymptomatic and all had returned from India. They had also been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

The three places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases in Plaza Singapura between Sept 3 and 7 were Tim Ho Wan, Secret Recipe and Nando's.

Ikea Tampines and the Burger King outlet in Changi Airport Terminal 1 were also added to MOH's list.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

No new cases in the community were announced yesterday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 28 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.

Update on cases

New cases: 34 Imported: 6 (2 PR, 1 work pass holder, 1 work permit holder, 2 dependant's pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 28 Active cases: 577 In hospitals: 51 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 526 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,869 Discharged yesterday: 82 TOTAL CASES: 57,488

Among them, 13 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 15 cases were detected through surveillance testing, like rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

No new clusters were announced yesterday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also fallen from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 82 cases discharged yesterday, 56,869 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital, while 526 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.