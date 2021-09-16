3,200 seniors get 3rd vaccine jabs as programme begins

Singapore kicked off its national Covid-19 vaccine booster programme yesterday, with about 3,200 seniors having received the jabs.

More than 12,000 seniors have booked an appointment for their booster shots, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung in a Facebook post last night.

"This is an encouraging start and we hope more seniors can take their booster shot," he said.

"The shot will better protect you for many more months, or even longer."

Over the next few days, 140,000 seniors will receive invitations from the Ministry of Health (MOH) to make an appointment to receive a booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Seniors can also receive their third dose at Tanjong Pagar Community Club and some vaccination centres, polyclinics and participating Public Health Preparedness Clinics.

Former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian was among the first in line at Teck Ghee Community Club, home to a vaccination centre run by Raffles Medical Group. "I'm in favour of vaccinations. If you're unvaccinated, you're five to eight times more likely to suffer serious illness," said Mr Tan, 73.

Retired clerk Ronnie Lee, 79, also took his booster shot yesterday as he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in the community. Mr Lee, who experienced mild soreness in his arm after the first jab, added that he would go for more booster shots in the future.

"I believe it's the same as flu. I get the flu jab every year," he said.

The Straits Times understands that some seniors managed to walk in to Teck Ghee Community Club and some vaccination centres on Tuesday to get their booster shots, without a prior appointment.

Over at Tanjong Pagar Community Club, more than 200 seniors received their booster shots yesterday, Raffles Medical Group told ST. The healthcare provider runs 14 vaccination centres.

Encouraging seniors to go for their jabs, Raffles Medical added that its vaccination centres in Teck Ghee and Tanjong Pagar are built to be senior-friendly. It said: "These include wheelchair access, vaccination booths, waiting area chairs with arm supports."

Mr James Ng, 67, who received a booster dose at Tanjong Pagar Community Club yesterday, said he did so after having seen Israel successfully roll out booster shots.

MORE ASSURED I did not have any side effects after both doses, but my wife had a fever, so I was worried at first. But when I saw how Israel did not report any booster dose-related incidents, I felt calmer. MR JAMES NG, a semi-retired tour guide who yesterday received a booster dose at Tanjong Pagar CC.

The semi-retired tour guide said: "I did not have any side effects after both doses, but my wife had a fever, so I was worried at first. But when I saw how Israel did not report any booster dose-related incidents, I felt calmer."

He added: "I don't know if we'll have to take a fourth booster shot like what Israel is planning. This virus mutates, so we really have to adapt accordingly."

In a Facebook post yesterday, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, 62, posted a photograph of himself receiving a booster dose, adding that the doses will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 and protect people.

On Tuesday, 755 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the community, the highest in more than a year. Among these cases were 231 seniors aged 60 and above.

The Ren Ci nursing home in Bukit Batok and All Saints Home in Jurong East have emerged as Covid-19 clusters, and two more nursing homes joined the list yesterday.

Yesterday, 30 residents of NTUC Health Nursing Home in Geylang East received their booster shots via a mobile vaccination team.

The Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination recommends that people aged 60 and above should receive their booster shots six to nine months after the initial two doses.