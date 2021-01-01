30 new cases, including five linked to marine sector

The Government is reviewing precautionary measures for workers in the marine sector after five new community Covid-19 patients linked to the sector were announced yesterday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is "aggressively tracing and testing the close contacts of the community cases so as to ringfence these cases and prevent further transmission".

Among the five community cases is a family cluster of three involving a harbour pilot, who was found to be positive for Covid-19 through rostered routine testing.

The other two cases from the community are family members of a permanent resident who works as a marine surveyor at Lloyd's Register Singapore.

His infection was announced on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old marine surveyor's work entails working on board vessels docked at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard.

MOH said it will commence special testing operations to test people who had boarded the ships that the harbour pilot and marine surveyor recently worked on.

It will also test harbour pilots, marine surveyors and ship repair workers in the coming days, regardless of their rostered routine testing schedule, to determine their Covid-19 status.

"In view of the recent cases involving the marine sector, we will review the need to tighten our precautionary measures for these workers," said the ministry.

The review of precautionary measures for workers in the marine sector comes after the authorities tightened safety measures for airline crew, following news that a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member and a pilot had tested positive for Covid-19.

The five cases in the community announced yesterday are the highest daily community figure since Aug 30, when there were eight cases.

There were also 25 new imported coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday.

This means there were 30 new cases yesterday, the highest daily total since Sept 21, when there were 31 cases.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 58,599.

The 25 were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

Among them, five are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and nine are foreign domestic workers.

No new cases from workers' dormitories were announced yesterday.