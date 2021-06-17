3 unlinked infections among 19 new community cases

Three of the 19 new Covid-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health yesterday were unlinked.

They include an 85-year-old Singaporean retiree, who developed a fever last Saturday but did not seek medical treatment until Tuesday when she went to a general practitioner's clinic.

She was given both an antigen rapid test (ART) and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and was immediately isolated when the former came back positive the same day. Her PCR test result also came back positive for Covid-19 infection later that day.

The other two unlinked cases were migrant domestic workers. One of them, a 47-year-old, developed a fever on Tuesday and sought treatment at a GP clinic. She tested positive yesterday.

The other, a 32-year-old, developed a fever on Sunday and a sore throat and cough on Monday but did not seek medical attention.

She was tested on Tuesday as part of community surveillance testing for visitors to blocks 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View.

On the same day, she also sought medical treatment at a GP clinic, and underwent both an ART and PCR test. Her ART result came back positive on the same day, while her PCR test result came back positive yesterday.

Thirteen other cases announced yesterday were linked to the cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, which now has 39 cases, after another case announced on Monday was added yesterday.

Two of the remaining three cases from the total of 19 were linked to the cluster involving the engineer from Ecoxplore.

The last community case is an 84-year-old Singaporean who is a retiree and a household contact of the 32-year-old migrant domestic worker. She was tested on Tuesday as part of community surveillance testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View. Her test result came back positive on Tuesday.

Five imported cases were also reported yesterday. Two were Singaporeans and the rest were migrant domestic workers.

There were no new cases from workers' dormitories.

The weekly total number of community cases was 77 in the past week, up from 71 in the previous week. The number of unlinked cases has also risen to 19 in the past week, compared with six cases in the week before.

Separately, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong announced last night that mandatory Covid-19 testing would be carried out for stallholders, hawkers and cleaners working at the Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre and Market starting from today.

The market was closed for deep cleaning for three days from yesterday after a hawker tested positive.

The testing will take place at the void deck of Block 80D Telok Blangah Street 31, from 9am to 4pm.

Timothy Goh