3 F&B outlets ordered to close, 74 people fined

Three food and beverage (F&B) outlets have been ordered to close and 74 people were fined for flouting Covid-19 rules.

This comes as government agencies step up efforts to ensure that F&B outlets, malls and other public spaces comply with safe management measures.

Indonesian restaurant Bumbu was found to have a group of 14 diners split over two tables on Jan 29. It will be shut for 10 days until Feb 13.

Darts Buddy and Drinks Emporium both allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) noted yesterday.

On Jan 29, officers had to enter Darts Buddy by the rear door as the main entrance and shutters were closed. It will be shut for 10 days until Feb 10.

Drinks Emporium, which was found to have allowed consumption of alcohol past 10.30pm on Jan 16, will be closed for 20 days - from Feb 3 to 22. It had already been fined $1,000 and ordered to close for the same offence last November and for providing games for diners.

Covid-19 regulations bar F&B outlets from providing games if they are not also amusement centres.

Meanwhile, 74 individuals were fined $300 each for breaching safe management measures in parks and beaches. They had gathered in groups of more than eight and intermingled between groups.

Two groups each comprising more than 20 people are under investigation after allegedly gathering at East Coast Park and Changi Beach Park last Saturday.

Nine other F&B outlets, including Chinatown Seafood in Trengganu Street and Bao Ding in Mosque Street, were fined $1,000 each. Some let groups of diners sit less than 1m apart while others allowed games of billiards and pool.