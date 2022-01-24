3 arrested for conspiring to give false vaccination info to MOH

Three people have been arrested for conspiring to submit false vaccination information to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

They are Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, Jipson Quah, a general practitioner, and his clinic assistant, Thomas Chua.

The issue came to light after MOH made a police report about Quah, 33. It suspected that the doctor had submitted information to the National Immunisation Registry indicating he had given Covid-19 vaccines to certain people when this was not actually the case.

These people would then have been able to enter malls and other settings where vaccination-differentiated measures are in place, even if they were unvaccinated.

In a statement yesterday, the police said it received the report last Friday and arrested the three people on the same day.

Another eight people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in the conspiracy.

Preliminary investigations found that Quah and Chua, 40, worked together to submit the false vaccination data, while Koh, 46, was believed to have referred clients to them. She had also suggested administering "something in lieu of the vaccine" to such patients, who were thought to be from her anti-vaccine group.

The two men were charged last Friday with abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating, while Koh was charged yesterday with criminal conspiracy to cheat.

It is uncommon for an alleged offender to be charged on a Sunday as the courts are usually closed then.

Koh is also being investigated for an alleged offence of abetment by instigation of persons to obstruct public servants in the discharge of their public functions. In October last year, she had called on members of her group to "flood" government phone lines under the guise of giving feedback on Singapore's Covid-19 measures. Last month, she also called on parents to visit vaccination centres and "overwhelm on-site medical staff with questions".

A person found guilty of abetment by conspiracy to cheat or criminal conspiracy to cheat can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

The news comes as Singapore reported 3,496 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with a weekly infection growth rate of 2.75. This means it is taking less than one week for case numbers to double, as the country experiences a wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant.

A total of 2,007 cases were picked up through polymerase chain reaction tests, while 1,489 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and assessed by a doctor to be low-risk patients.

In a separate statement on the arrests, MOH said it started investigations after receiving an anonymous report last month. The report alleged that Wan Medical Clinic in Bedok - which Quah owns - had been allowing people to submit pre-recorded videos or photos of themselves performing ARTs as part of pre-event testing. The clinic then uploaded the results of these tests.

However, the Infectious Diseases (Antigen Rapid Test Providers) Regulations stipulate such tests must be conducted in real time, in the presence of a medical practitioner or qualified test supervisor.

Unsupervised pre-event testing is against the law and offenders could face a jail term of three months, a fine of $5,000, or both.

Quah was also found to have allegedly submitted a false positive ART result to a national healthcare portal, so that an unvaccinated patient would have been marked as "recovered" and hence exempt from vaccination-differentiated measures.

MOH will be issuing notices of suspension to the four clinics that Quah owns or is clinic manager of, as well as revoking their approvals to conduct ARTs.

They are Wan Medical Clinic, Mayfair Medical Clinic in Woodlands, Mayfair Medical Clinic (Chong Pang) in Yishun, and Ong Clinic & Surgery, also in Yishun.