27 gastroenteritis outbreaks in first four months of 2021

Just four months into 2021, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Health (MOH) have already investigated 27 incidents of gastroenteritis outbreak, involving more than 800 people.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu yesterday told Parliament that 13 incidents involved pre-schools and another five affected those at other educational institutions.

Ms Fu noted that there were 33 gastroenteritis incidents in educational institutions in 2019, with 18 occurring in pre-schools.

She was responding to Ms Hany Soh (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), who had asked what investigations into the recent cases of gastroenteritis in educational institutions had found, and what steps had been taken to manage the incidents.

Gastroenteritis is commonly caused by pathogens such as viruses, bacteria and parasites, and symptoms include vomiting and diarrhoea. It can be transmitted from person to person and through surfaces contaminated by the vomitus or faeces of infected people, as well as contaminated food and water.

Ms Fu said the investigations into the recent incidents at educational institutions suggested that poor housekeeping in schools and lapses in cleaning could have contributed to the outbreaks.

"For instance, ineffective cleaning agents were used to sanitise areas contaminated with vomitus and faeces. Chopping boards and knives for raw meat and cooked food were also found kept together instead of separately, thus increasing the risk of cross-contamination," she said.

She added that government agencies are working closely to reduce the number of such incidents, and are "particularly concerned" about pre-schools, given that young children are more vulnerable.

They are issuing guidelines and advisories, and conducting health screening for staff and students. Teachers, food handlers and cleaners are also being briefed on good cleaning practices, personal hygiene and food safety practices. SFA will also enhance the food safety training framework for food handlers.

Later this year, the authorities will implement an environmental sanitation regime for places such as pre-schools.

"It is a collective effort to combat gastroenteritis outbreaks in our educational institutions," said Ms Fu, adding that the institutions must play their part to keep their students safe by maintaining high standards of environmental and personal hygiene and food safety at all times.

"Parents and caregivers should also keep their sick children at home until they recover, so as to facilitate a healthy and safe environment for all students," she said.