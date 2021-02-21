Covid-19

$2.5m in fines for infringement

  • Published
    1 hour ago

From April to December last year, over 8,600 fines - totalling more than $2.5 million - were meted out to people who did not follow safe distancing and safe management measures and who did not wear masks, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

