$250,000 from President's Challenge used to fund osteoporosis project

Sata CommHealth, a charitable healthcare organisation, received a sum of $250,000 from the President's Challenge last year to kick-start its pilot integrated treatment programme for seniors.

The pilot programme, called Strong Bones - Osteoporosis and Fall Prevention, was introduced last year to offer treatment to seniors with osteoporosis and mobility issues.

Although the organisation has been offering screening services for osteoporosis since 2011, it was a standalone service, making it inconvenient for its patients to receive a full course of care.

Patients would be able to get bone density screenings there, but would have to go to other medical service providers for physiotherapy and other support.

With the new funding, the organisation has been able to offer an end-to-end screening to recovery programme for patients since last November.

Mr Sherman Chan, director and head of community programmes at Sata CommHealth, said: "Since we received the funding from the President's Challenge, we were able to employ full-time specialised staff for the programme."

He added: "This has allowed us to defray some of the costs necessary to set up the programme, which aims to address a problem that is becoming increasingly necessary due to our ageing population."

According to the Ministerial Committee on Ageing, one in four residents in Singapore will be over 65 in 2030.

Also, falls and fall-related accidents are a leading cause for injuries among the elderly here, with 40 per cent of injury-related deaths of elderly being caused by a fall.

Madam Hajjah Salmah Maon, 80, who has been undergoing rehabilitation after a recent fall, said Sata CommHealth's programme has been effective for her. "With the training programme, I can now walk a bit further and be more independent."

As part of community outreach efforts, President Halimah Yacob visited the organisation's headquarters at 351 Chai Chee Street yesterday morning to express her gratitude for the organisation and its frontline staff.

During her visit, the President also placed an inscribed panel on the Sata Commhealth headquarters' donor appreciation wall.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Madam Halimah thanked the organisation, saying she is heartened to know that Sata CommHealth serves patients at its medical centres, including seniors and the vulnerable in the community, as a charitable healthcare organisation.

She said: "I hope to see more of such charitable organisations that go the extra mile to impact the community and improve lives."

Last year's President's Challenge raised more than $13 million, which was disbursed to agencies to address societal issues.

Dr Kelvin Phua, chief executive officer of Sata CommHealth, said: "We are extremely appreciative of President Halimah's visit and her show of support."