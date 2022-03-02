24,080 new Covid-19 cases reported; 1,726 in hospital

A total of 24,080 new Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, up from 13,544 infections on Monday.

This figure is the highest since the record number of 26,032 cases reported on Tuesday last week.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after weekends when more people are out in various social settings.

There were 1,726 patients in hospital yesterday, up from 1,649 on Monday, the Health Ministry said in its nightly update on case numbers. The number of patients in the intensive care unit rose to 53, up from 49 on Monday, while 242 patients required oxygen support.

There were 11 deaths yesterday.

Of the local cases, 21,025 were detected via antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 2,866 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 189 new imported cases, of which 84 were detected via PCR tests and 105 through ARTs.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.02, down from 1.09 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at Tuesday, Singapore has recorded a total of 748,504 Covid-19 cases, with 1,030 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 68 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.