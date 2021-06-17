24 private clinics selected to offer Sinovac's vaccine

Twenty-four private healthcare institutions have been selected by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to be licensed providers of Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine.

MOH said yesterday night that the clinics will be able to draw on an existing stock of the vaccine, and can administer it to Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders here.

The ministry added that as the vaccine is being provided to the institutions at no cost, the providers should not charge people for the cost of the vaccines.

There should not be any additional costs beyond vaccination administration fees, which already include consultation charges and 7 per cent GST, said MOH. These range from $10 to $25 per dose.

Those interested may contact the providers directly from tomorrow for more details.

The 24 clinics were chosen based on their ability to administer the vaccines safely, properly and efficiently, said MOH, adding that it had also considered their vaccination administration fees, experience in vaccine administration, and compliance history at past licensing inspections.

This will ensure that the services will be safe and affordable to members of public, said the ministry.

MOH added that only 24 providers were approved, to ensure economies of scale for each institution administering the vaccines.

Price and quality parameters were taken into consideration, as was the geographical spread of the providers, to ensure accessibility to members of the public.

MOH added that as Sinovac's vaccine remains unregistered and is not authorised by the Health Sciences Authority for use under the Pandemic Special Access Route, it is to be provided only under the Special Access Route (SAR) framework, and hence will not be covered under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme meant for the national vaccination programme.

"Individuals who nevertheless wish to receive Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccinations under the SAR framework should discuss with their doctors in the selected private healthcare institutions the risks and benefits of using the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine, and jointly make an informed decision," cautioned the ministry.

The providers selected are:

• 1 Medical Teck Ghee

• Braddell Medical Clinic

• Chinatown Wellness Clinic

• Chua Medical Clinic And Surgery

• Dedicare Medical Practice & Surgery @ Hougang

• Doctors for Life Medical

• Doctors Koo, Loh & Associates

• EHA Clinic @ Jurong

• Elisa Koh Clinic & Surgery For Women

• HeartlandHealth (Bedok South)

• HeartlandHealth (Bukit Batok)

• iCare Medical and Wellness Clinic

• Icon Cancer Centre Farrer Park

• Integrated Wellness Clinic

• Little Cross Family Clinic

• Mediview Clinic and Surgery

• Pinnacle Family Clinic (Pasir Ris)

• Pinnacle Family Clinic (Serangoon North)

• Pulse Clinic

• Rophi Clinic

• Starmed Specialist Centre

• Thomson Wellth Clinic

• Wee HealthFirst Medical Clinic

• Yim Medical Centre (Admiralty MRT)