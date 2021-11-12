2,396 new Covid-19 cases; infection growth rate below 1 for 9th straight day

There were 2,396 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, down from 3,481 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped slightly to 0.87, from 0.88 on Wednesday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The infection growth rate has been below one for nine days in a row now.

There were eight people aged between 74 and 100 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said. The latest deaths take Singapore's total number of fatalities to 548.

The new infections comprised 2,243 cases in the community, 136 in migrant worker dormitories and 17 imported cases.

Yesterday's community cases included 370 people aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 230,077.

MOH said that there are currently 270 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 59 who are unstable and are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 70 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall ICU utilisation rate yesterday was at 68.9 per cent, down from 71 per cent on Wednesday, said MOH.

Of the 402 ICU beds, 129 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Another 148 are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 125 beds are empty.

One new case was reported yesterday in a cluster linked to St John's - St Margaret's Nursing Home in Dover, bringing its total to 17 cases. Of these, three are staff and the rest are residents.

Other clusters under close monitoring are those linked to NTUC Health Senior Day Care (Taman Jurong), Acacia Home in Sembawang, Jenaris Home @ Pelangi Village and MWS Nursing Home in Yew Tee. These clusters each reported one to three new cases.