224 Singapore residents evacuated from Cairo as Egypt suspends all commercial flights

SINGAPORE - A total of 224 Singapore residents have been evacuated from Cairo after Egypt suspended all commercial flight services.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Wednesday (April 8) that it had arranged, with the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), a repatriation flight for the Singapore residents to return home.

The flight was arranged because Egypt halted all commercial flights, said MFA.

The returning Singapore residents are expected to arrive here on Wednesday morning.

Of the 224 residents, 211 are students studying at Al-Azhar University in Cairo.

MFA said the returning residents will serve 14-days of self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities.

